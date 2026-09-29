Scottish parliament honours Christian matron who died at Auschwitz after refusing to abandon Jewish schoolgirls

The motion, lodged by Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Stephen Kerr, described Haining’s life as an enduring example of “Christian service, compassion and moral courage” and calls on people to confront “prejudice, persecution and hatred wherever they arise”.

Born in 1897 and raised near Dunscore in Dumfriesshire, Haining became matron of the Scottish Mission School in Budapest in 1932.

The school cared for around 400 girls aged between six and 16, with Jewish and Christian pupils living and studying together.

When war broke out, the Church of Scotland advised its missionaries to return to Britain, but Haining refused.

A memorial to Jane Haining in her home village in Scotland (Yad Vashem) [Missing Credit]

As persecution of Hungary’s Jewish population intensified, she remained at the school, determined to continue caring for the children entrusted to her.

She said at the time: “If these children need me in days of sunshine, how much more do they need me in days of darkness?”

Haining was arrested in April 1944, after being accused of a series of offences, including helping Jewish people and showing sympathy towards her pupils. She was transported to Auschwitz on May 14, 1944, and registered as prisoner 79467

Former pupil Agnes Rostas later recalled the moment German officers came for Haining.

She and other girls watched the questioning from the school before following the officers downstairs as their matron was taken away.

“We were sitting at the foot of the stairs crying and she looked back and said to us, ‘don’t worry, I’ll be back by lunch’,” she recounted

“That was the last time I saw her, and I found out 40 years later she had died in Auschwitz.”

Rostas’ account was later published by the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum.

Haining died at Auschwitz-Birkenau on July 17, 1944, aged 47.

She was later recognised by Yad Vashem as a “Righteous Among the Nations”, an honour given to non-Jews who risked their lives to help Jews during the Holocaust. She remains the only Scot to have received the distinction.

The Scottish parliament motion noted that her name has now been added to the memorial and said her story has particular resonance while antisemitism and hatred continue to threaten Jewish communities.

It urged people in Scotland to reflect on “the responsibility of every generation to confront prejudice, persecution and hatred wherever they arise”.

The Church of Scotland has also welcomed the renewed recognition of Haining’s life.

A spokesman said: “Jane was determined to continue doing her duty and stick to her post, saying ‘If these children need me in days of sunshine, how much more do they need me in days of darkness?'.

“Her life is a fine example of Christian service over self-interest, and it is wonderful to see her story and example highlighted in the Scottish Parliament, garnering the support of cross-party MSPs.”