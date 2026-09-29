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Scottish parliament honours Christian matron who died at Auschwitz after refusing to abandon Jewish schoolgirls

Jane Haining, who was arrested by the Nazis in Budapest in 1944 and sent to the death camp, had the option to return to Britain but chose to stay with her pupils

September 29, 2026 14:47
Jane_Haining_Portrait_0.jpg
Jane Haining (Council of Christians and Jews)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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A matron who died in Auschwitz after trying to save Jewish schoolgirls from the Nazis has been memorialised by the Scottish parliament.

Jane Haining was a Scottish woman who refused to abandon Jewish pupils in Nazi-occupied Hungary and was sent to the death camp in 1944.

MSPs from across the political spectrum backed a motion remembering Haining, a Church of Scotland missionary, who was arrested by German forces in Budapest and later died at Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Her name has also recently been added to a memorial wall at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum, 82 years after her death.

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Topics:

Holocaust

Auschwitz

Scotland

Hungarian Jews

Hungary

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