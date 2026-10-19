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Scottish Greens co-leader struggles to say whether Israel has right to exist

When asked by a journalist she replied: ‘It’s a difficult one’

October 19, 2026 16:50
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Scottish Green co-leader Gillian Mackay of the Scottish Greens on August 29 2025 (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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The co-leader of the Scottish Green Party has been caught on camera struggling to decide whether Israel has a right to exist.

Gillian Mackay was asked the question during the Scottish National Party (SNP) conference over the weekend.

She paused for around ten seconds before saying: “It’s a difficult one.”

Eventually, she said: “They absolutely do have a right to exist.”

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Topics:

Green Party

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