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Save the Children UK refuses to adopt IHRA definition despite antisemitism review recommendations

The charity also declined to create a specific policy regarding comparisons of the conduct of the Gaza War and Nazi atrocities

November 10, 2026 16:10
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A high street branch of a Save the Children charity shop in south London on February 17, 2018 (Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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Save the Children UK has been condemned by politicians and whistleblowers after the charity opted against adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, despite an independent review suggesting it does so.

The review, which looked at antisemitism and anti-Muslim prejudice, was commissioned last March by the charity and carried out by consultants Global HPO (GHPO), found that “there appears to be a lack of appreciation and understanding of what constitutes antisemitism in the workplace”.

Its findings stated: “The impact felt by those who are Jewish and their colleagues hasn’t been fully understood, and people have been unable to speak about some of their experiences until now in an independent review.”

The report suggested adopting the IHRA definition, among other recommendations, but the charity instead has decided to stick with the Equality Act and Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (Acas) guidance on race and religion or belief discrimination to guide its antisemitism policies.

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Save the Children

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