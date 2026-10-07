Sadiq Khan calls out ‘reprehensible’ actions of Israel in October 7 statement

“This is critical not only for upholding Palestinian human rights but for ending the cycle of terror, killing and bloodshed that has engulfed the region for decades and destroyed countless lives, Israeli and Palestinian alike.

“Today – more than ever – I pray that Israelis and Palestinians can one day live side-by-side in two states and in peace, with dignity, security and prosperity for both peoples.”

Reacting to Khan’s message, the Israeli embassy told the JC: “It is completely inappropriate for the Mayor of London to have tainted his statement today by pivoting to attacking the state of Israel.

“Pro-terrorism hate marches will be taking place today on his streets and we await his condemnation of them.

“Today Jewish Londoners are marking the anniversary of the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. It is a day for mourning, remembrance, and solidarity with a community that has lived with fear and a surge in hatred ever since.

“The Mayor of London chose to use this moment to turn to the ‘unfathomable suffering and killing of Palestinians’, and to criticise what he calls the ‘reprehensible actions’ of the Israeli government. Whatever one's views on the war, the timing is callous. Remembrance of the victims of October 7 should not be treated as an occasion for political positioning.”

Alex Hear, Chair of Labour Against Antisemitism, also commented on the mayor’s comments, saying: “A mayor who represents all Londoners should understand that on this day, above all, the Jewish community needed to be heard and comforted, not told where its grief fits among other priorities.”

Gavin Stollar OBE, chair of Liberal Democrat Friends of Israel, added: “Today the world remembers the 1,200 men, women and children murdered by Hamas terrorists, and the hundreds more injured and those taken hostage and tortured.

“There are 364 other days for the Mayor to opine on what has happened since - not today.”

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “If the Mayor of London can’t bring himself to remember the over one thousand victims of the 7th October atrocity without criticising the Israeli government, and cannot talk about antisemitism in his city without referring to Gaza, then he may as well not say anything at all.

“His statement is worse than nothing. Our representative polling shows that 85% of British Jews are dissatisfied with London Mayor’s performance in relation to the Jewish community since 7th October 2023. This statement will do nothing to improve that standing.”

Khan spoke about the October 7 attack in his statement, writing: “Three years on from Hamas’ horrific terrorist attack on Israel, we remember all the innocent victims whose lives were cruelly taken and unimaginably changed on October 7, as well as expressing our deepest condolences again to the families who lost loved ones that dark day.

“We must never forget this atrocity, nor the profound pain and distress it’s caused Jewish communities around the world. For many Jewish Londoners, October 7 reawakened fears and trauma no-one should be forced to endure.”

He went on to talk about his commitment to Jews in the UK, saying: “Our Jewish friends, neighbours and colleagues must be free to live, work and worship without the threat of abuse, intimidation or violence. The fact that, in many places, Jewish communities are still subject to vile antisemitic hate shows how much further we have to go to eradicate this poison from our societies.

“As Mayor, I’m committed to working with the police, partners and Jewish community organisations to confront antisemitism wherever it rears its ugly head. We can never allow conflict overseas to divide us at home. There is never any excuse for harassment, intimidation or attacks against our Jewish communities – and, as Londoners, we must continue to show allyship with our Jewish friends and neighbours by coming together and speaking out not just against these abhorrent crimes, but the insidious attitudes that drive them.”