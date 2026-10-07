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Sadiq Khan calls out ‘reprehensible’ actions of Israel in October 7 statement

The Israeli embassy condemned the comments of the Mayor of London, who also offered his ‘deepest condolences’ to the families affected by the Hamas-led attack

October 7, 2026 10:17
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London Mayor Sadiq Khan waits in Downing Street ahead of Britain's outgoing prime minister Keir Starmer making a statement in central London on July 20, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has said the UK government is “right to call out the reprehensible actions of the Israeli government” in his statement on the third anniversary of the Hamas-led October 7 attack, sparking widespread condemnation.

After commenting on the attack itself, and his commitment to protecting Jews in the capital, he turned his attention to Gaza.

“Today is also a moment to reflect on the unfathomable suffering and killing of Palestinians over the last three years, both in Gaza and in the West Bank,” Khan wrote.

“The UK government is right to call out the reprehensible actions of the Israeli government and apply more pressure to keep the prospect of a two-state solution alive.

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Sadiq Khan

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