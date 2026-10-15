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Sadiq Khan backs down from comments about Palantir’s ‘values’ and settles legal battle with US tech firm

Palantir drops legal case against London mayor over cancelled £50m AI deal with the Metropolitan Police

October 15, 2026 17:37
GettyImages-2286277073.jpg
London Mayor Sadiq Khan waits in Downing Street ahead of Britain's outgoing prime minister Keir Starmer making a statement in central London on July 20, 2026 (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

2 min read
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The mayor of London has backed down from allegations that a US-based tech company which has supported Israel acts “contrary to London’s values” and issued a statement praising the company’s “significant contribution” to the capital.

Palantir and the mayor’s policing office have settled a legal battle over claims that the technology company was blocked from securing a £50 million Metropolitan Police contract because of its values and ethics.

Sir Sadiq Khan had blocked a £50 million deal between Palantir and the Metropolitan Police, a decision his spokesperson said at the time was over Khan’s “concerns about using public money to support firms who act contrary to London’s values”.

Palantir sued the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (Mopac), claiming that Khan had made a “politicised decision” that was in breach of procurement laws.

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Topics:

Technology

London

Mayor of London

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