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Sadiq Khan announces £875,000 fund to tackle antisemitism and anti-Muslim hate in London

Money is going to 17 grassroots groups that will carry out training across the capital

August 25, 2026 13:07
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Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, speaks to attendees of the Jewish Labour Movement conference in 2024 (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is pumping £875,000 into tackling anti-Jewish and anti-Muslim extremism in the capital.

It comes after the Community Security Trust (CST) announced a 24 per cent increase in antisemitic incidents in the first half of this year.

The money is being put into Khan’s Shared Endeavour Fund, which will help finance 17 grassroots groups delivering training and workshops across all 32 London boroughs.

The groups will tackle antisemitism, anti-Muslim hate and other forms of racism.

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Sadiq Khan

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