Sacha Baron Cohen to star in his first ever West End play – directed by Quentin Tarantino

Sacha Baron Cohen is to star in his first ever West End play – staged by a man he has called “the best director in the world”, Quentin Tarantino.

The production, The Popinjay Cavalier, is set in 1830s Europe and described as a “rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen”.

It will mark Tarantino’s first venture in theatre after a career with the silver screen.

Baron Cohen, 54, recounted his conversation with the director to the Hollywood Reporter: “I said yes before he even got to say his first ‘motherf***er’. When the best director in the world calls, you don’t ask questions.