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Sacha Baron Cohen to star in his first ever West End play – directed by Quentin Tarantino

The Popinjay Cavalier – which will also be Tarantino’s stage debut – will premier next March

October 12, 2026 12:29
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Sacha Baron Cohen will star in his first West End play in March, 2027 (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Sacha Baron Cohen is to star in his first ever West End play – staged by a man he has called “the best director in the world”, Quentin Tarantino.

The production, The Popinjay Cavalier, is set in 1830s Europe and described as a “rambunctious comedy of deception and disguise inspired by the grand swashbuckling epics of stage and screen”.

It will mark Tarantino’s first venture in theatre after a career with the silver screen.

Baron Cohen, 54, recounted his conversation with the director to the Hollywood Reporter: “I said yes before he even got to say his first ‘motherf***er’. When the best director in the world calls, you don’t ask questions.

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Topics:

Sacha Baron Cohen

Quentin Tarantino

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