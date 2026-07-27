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Royal Holloway suspends Friends of Palestine society over funding ‘sent to Hezbollah-linked charity’

The Students’ Union has widened an initial inquiry into alleged wrongdoing, which was sparked by a student’s complaints

July 27, 2026 11:55
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Exterior view of Royal Holloway, University of London (Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

3 min read
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Royal Holloway Students’ Union has suspended its Friends of Palestine society amid an investigation into allegations that student fundraising was channelled to an organisation accused of links to Hezbollah.

The suspension follows a decision by the SU to reopen and widen an earlier inquiry, after complaints from Royal Holloway student Brodie Mitchell, who alleged the society made donations to Zayir UK, an unregistered organisation that says it supports humanitarian projects in Lebanon.

Confirming the move, an SU spokesperson said: “We are aware of allegations made against this group and can confirm that an active investigation is currently underway.

"We have taken measures to suspend the group pending the outcomes of the investigation. We will continue to review all available evidence as part of this process.

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Topics:

Universities

Hezbollah

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