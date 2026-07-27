Royal Holloway suspends Friends of Palestine society over funding ‘sent to Hezbollah-linked charity’

“We are working with the relevant authorities and will ensure we meet any requests they have.”

Mitchell alleged the society donated £1,820 from one fundraiser to Zayir UK. He also claimed that, after a second campaign on January 4, 2025, raised £3,425.95, a further 30 per cent of the proceeds was allocated to the organisation.

He argued that Zayir UK has links to Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed terror organisation proscribed in the UK.

Evidence seen by the JC includes fundraising pages appearing to identify Zayir UK as a beneficiary. Mitchell has also supplied screenshots appearing to show SU officer accounts reacting positively to a Friends of Palestine post promoting the fundraiser, despite the Union later stating there was “no evidence to suggest our Officers knowingly engaged with a social media post in the way set out in your letter”.

The SU’s original investigation found that the Friends of Palestine committee for 2025-26 had “failed to follow the agreed procedures for charity donations”. It said it had “no knowledge” of the fundraising because the donation “fell outside of our financial processes”.

Mitchell has also submitted material he claims shows links between Zayir UK and Hezbollah. This includes a photograph appearing to show a woman he identifies as being associated with Zayir UK alongside another woman wearing a Hezbollah-branded scarf at a charity event, as well as what he alleged was a deleted social media post from an account called Zayer Charity Association paying tribute to former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The allegations have brought renewed attention to Zayir UK, whose founder, Hussein Harake, a Heathrow Airport security guard, lost his security pass after airport authorities were alerted to public tributes he had made to Hezbollah fighters.

Harake also told The Sunday Times that Zayir's work in Lebanon was organised with Hezbollah's “social work”, while his sister reportedly told an Arabic-language news outlet that the organisation cooperated with institutions linked to Hezbollah.

Zayir UK denies any political affiliation, saying it complies with UK law and provides humanitarian assistance to all Lebanese communities. The Charity Commission previously rejected the organisation's application for charitable status.

🚨 HUGE WIN: After my open letter, evidence of multiple donations to Hezbollah-linked ‘charities’, and relentless pressure - the Royal Holloway Students’ Union has SUSPENDED the Friends of Palestine Society.



All activity paused while a full investigation is carried out.



This is… pic.twitter.com/Mf1OkyTekP — Brodie Mitchell (@BrodieMitchell1) July 22, 2026

Mitchell has also criticised fundraising campaigns organised by the society for Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) and UNRWA, as well as fundraising events held on October 6 and 7.

In a letter to Vice Chancellor Professor Julie Sanders, Mitchell described the allegations as “a serious safeguarding and Prevent duty issue” and called for a university-level investigation.

“This is not a minor procedural matter,” Mitchell wrote. “Islamist terror-linked funding has occurred under the watch of a ratified student society. The university has a duty to protect all students and ensure compliance with the Prevent duty.”

A university spokesperson said: “Royal Holloway Students’ Union (RHSU) is an independent organisation and is responsible for overseeing the activities of its societies and the application of its own policies and procedures.

“RHSU is currently investigating concerns relating to fundraising activity by one of its societies and has taken precautionary measures while that investigation is underway. The University has been updated on those measures and remains in regular contact with RHSU and relevant external bodies as appropriate.

“We take matters of this nature seriously and are considering issues that fall within our own remit in accordance with University procedures and statutory responsibilities.

“We will continue to review the findings of the investigation and any further action required within the University’s powers and responsibilities will be taken in line with those procedures.

“As there are ongoing processes relating to this matter, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Writing on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Royal Holloway’s Chief Student Officer, Dr Nick Barratt, said the university was “actively liaising with the relevant external authorities regarding this situation and was “investigating the actions of individual students connected to this matter under the University’s procedures.”

The suspension is a precautionary measure and does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing. The investigation remains ongoing.

Friends of Palestine and Zayir UK have been approached for comment for comment.