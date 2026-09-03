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Royal Geographical Society publishes paper linking Southport ‘anti-Muslim pogroms’ to ‘Zionist financiers’

The paper’s author, Kawtar Najib, suggested that ‘institutional Zionism is Islamophobic’ and is fuelling an ‘age of genocidal Islamophobia’

September 3, 2026 11:20
Southport.jpg
Riot police hold back protesters near a burning police vehicle in Southport on July 30, 2024 (Getty Images)

By

Jacob Jaffa

3 min read
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A paper published by the Royal Geographical Society has alleged a link between the 2024 Southport riots and the “Zionist project,” prompting outrage from academics.

Published in the society’s flagship Geographical Journal, the peer-reviewed paper suggests that the violence, which it terms “the UK’s first anti-Muslim pogroms,” occurred in “a very specific genocidal context against the Muslim populations of Gaza”.

The riots occurred in the wake of the Southport stabbings, in which 17-year-old Axel Rudakubana killed three young girls at a children’s Taylor Swift-themed dance class.

It later emerged that Rudakubana had previously been referred to the government’s Prevent counter-extremism protests which, combined with misinformation spread online that he was an asylum seeker, prompted sizeable anti-immigration protests in the city.

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Topics:

Southport

Academia

Antizionism

Zionism

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