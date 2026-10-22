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DNA pioneer Rosalind Franklin the only woman named in GCSE science course

New research from the University of Cambridge revealed a significant gender gap in Britain’s scientific education

October 22, 2026 15:42
Rosalind-franklin-in-paris.jpg
Rosalind Franklin in Paris (Vittorio Luzzati)

By

Daisy Blakemore-Creedon

2 min read
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Pioneering chemist Rosalind Franklin is the only woman to be named in the GCSE science curriculum, new research has found.

According to academics at the University of Cambridge, Franklin, widely regarded as the woman who discovered the structure of DNA, is the only scientist among 86 named on the syllabus to be female.

Born into a Jewish family in Notting Hill, her work in X-ray crystallography was instrumental in understanding the double-helical structure of DNA.

Yet researchers found that her name only appeared in one Key Stage 4 specification, highlighting what researchers described as a historical imbalance in how scientific discoveries are taught.

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Topics:

Education

Equality

Gender

Science

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