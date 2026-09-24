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Revealed: The little-known Holocaust past of era-defining British designer behind Chopper bike and Popemobile

Tom Karen’s youngest daughter opens up about early life of man behind some of the most iconic creations of the 1970s

September 24, 2026 06:00
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The late Tom Karen at home with his Chopper bike (Image: tomkarendesigner.co.uk)

By

Anthea Gerrie

3 min read
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When two small brass plaques were laid in the pavement in Brno last month, they commemorated a little-known chapter in the life of Tom Karen, the British designer behind some of the most iconic creations of the 1970s, including the Raleigh Chopper, the Bond Bug and Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder in Star Wars.

Karen, who died in 2022 aged 96, began life as Thomas Kohn, a member of one of the most prominent pre-war Jewish industrial families in the south Moravian city of Brno, then part of Czechoslovakia.

The Stolpersteine – the brass “stumbling stones” placed across Europe outside the former homes of victims of Nazi persecution – were laid for his father, Pavel Kohn, and his grandfather Max Kohn, who was murdered at Treblinka after other members of the family had fled the Nazis.

For Karen’s youngest daughter, Eugenie, the ceremony was a return to a part of her father’s identity that had long been obscured.

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Topics:

Stolpersteine

Hitler

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