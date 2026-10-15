Become a Member
UK

‘Remarkable’ Grimsby synagogue awarded £232,500 to bring it ‘back to its former glory’

Historic England is funding restoration work at the last purpose-built shul in Lincolnshire and South Humberside after years of flooding and deterioration

October 15, 2026 18:03
The Sir Moses Montefiore Synagogue, known as Grimsby Hebrew Congregation (Photo: Les Waby/Historic England Archive)-a
The Sir Moses Montefiore Synagogue, known as Grimsby Hebrew Congregation (Photo: Les Waby/Historic England Archive)

By

Jane Prinsley

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Sir Moses Montefiore Memorial Synagogue in Grimsby has been awarded £232,500 by Historic England to fund vital restoration work.

Built in 1885 at the centre of the port town, the shul, known as Grimsby Hebrew Congregation, is the last purpose-built synagogue in Lincolnshire and South Humberside.

Years of flooding and deterioration have left parts of the building unusable.

John Bowers, a synagogue committee member and former principal of Brasenose College, Oxford, said the funding would allow the building to be restored “back to its former glory”.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Grimsby

English Heritage

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper