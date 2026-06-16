Record £2.1m raised for Israeli disabled veterans at Beit Halochem UK gala

Fassberg-Yaffe, who was in conversation with television presenter Natasha Kaplinsky OBE, said the “beauty” of Beit Halochem lies not only in its state-of-the-art support but also in its sense of community. “It’s brothers and sisters for brothers and sisters. We’re there for each other. We [understand] each other in a way that others who have not experienced what we have cannot.”

He added that, thanks to the charity’s supporters around the world, “even in my darkest days, I knew I was never truly alone, because I knew I had this amazing support all around the world”.

A video shown during the evening highlighted Beit Halochem’s life-changing work in Israel. It featured the story of Elisha, a father of five, who was injured in Beit Hanoun two weeks after joining his unit following the October 7 attacks. A tunnel explosion near a mosque claimed the lives of four members of his unit, wounded six others and destroyed his legs.

In a video address, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said there is “no one for whom duty, sacrifice and commitment demand more than those who run to the frontlines whole and return from them changed”.

He continued: “Our support of these veterans is a clear statement: We see your sacrifice; you are not alone. That is why I am so grateful to Beit Halochem, [because] it acts on behalf of all of us in meeting the moral duty to support Israel’s disabled veterans in their personal stories of healing and rebuilding. This is the story of Israel itself.”

The Israeli and British national anthems were sung, and toasts were made to the state of Israel and King Charles.

Beit Halochem UK's annual gala in central London, June 15, 2026 (Credit: Daniel Ben-David)

[Missing Credit]

Spencer Gelding, CEO of Beit Halochem UK, said: "I left the dinner feeling immensely proud and profoundly moved. The courage of the veterans who shared their stories, combined with the generosity of our supporters, demonstrated the very best of our community. Together, we have sent a powerful message to Israel's wounded veterans: you are not forgotten, and you will never walk alone."

Beit Halochem, which translates to “House of Warriors”, was established in 1949 following Israel’s War of Independence to support veterans who have been wounded in the line of duty, as well as civilian victims of terror.

It operates four – soon to be five – major rehabilitation centres across Israel, in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Beer Sheva, and Haifa.