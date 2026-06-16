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Record £2.1m raised for Israeli disabled veterans at Beit Halochem UK gala

The British wing of the charity has helped raise more than £54 million since it was established in 2012

June 16, 2026 16:21
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Beit Halochem UK's annual gala in central London, June 15, 2026 (Credit: Daniel Ben-David)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read

A record £2.1 million was raised for disabled veterans in Israel on Monday evening as hundreds gathered for Beit Halochem’s annual gala in central London.

The record-breaking sum will help provide vital physiotherapy, psychological support, hydrotherapy and occupational therapy to tens of thousands of Israeli veterans and victims of terror in the Jewish state.

Dinner chairs Katie Cutler and Michaela Meyohas opened the evening, with Cutler saying: “For more than 14 years, Beit Halochem UK has stood alongside our brothers and sister in Israel. Together, with your extraordinary support, we have raised £52 million. Today, more than 71,000 veterans rely on Beit Halochem’s rehabilitation services, a number that has increased by over 20,000 since 2023 alone.”

Two IDF veterans, British-born lone soldier Zwi David Orzel and Eytan Fassberg-Yaffe, shared powerful personal testimonies about their injuries, rehabilitation journeys and the support they received through Beit Halochem, describing how its centres helped them rebuild their lives and find a community of people facing similar challenges.

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Topics:

Beit Halochem UK

IDF

Fundraiser

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