Suspect charged over ‘racial harassment’ of Orthodox man allegedly locked in Stamford Hill bus

A man has been charged with racially aggravated intentional harassment after an Orthodox man was allegedly locked on a bus in Stamford Hill and verbally abused.
The alleged incident occurred on October 27 last year, when passenger David Abraham, 53, was on his way home from synagogue in Stamford Hill.
He told the JC at the time that the situation unfolded when he went to tap his bank card to pay and it slipped from his hand, falling into the driver's cabin.
When he asked the driver to return it, he allegedly told him: “No, I am not giving it to you... I don't want to see a Mossad agent in my face... I don't like Jewish people.”
Abraham claimed that he pleaded with the driver to return his card and even said he would get off the bus if he gave it back, but the driver apparently continued to refuse, leading him to ask other passengers for assistance.
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