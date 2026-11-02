Suspect charged over ‘racial harassment’ of Orthodox man allegedly locked in Stamford Hill bus

“They were nervous and they [asked the driver] why he was behaving like that,” he claimed.

Abraham said that all the other passengers ended up disembarking due to the row, and that he was also ordered to leave by the driver.

“He told me to get out [and leave the card] and said, ‘If you don't get out, I will lock you in the bus;’. I didn't, and he locked me in the bus.”

Abraham claimed he was locked inside for around an hour, during which he recorded a video of himself pacing up and down the bus, clearly anxious, and continuing to ask for his card.

He went on: “The police came and [asked the driver] ‘why won't you give him his bank card' and he said, ‘I can't give it, if you want to give it to him you have to open the door and give it to him’.”

“The police opened the cabin door, took my bank card and gave it to me.”

Abraham said that the police officers had to leave to attend another incident, but he later reported the abuse to the Met.

“I was very traumatised. I haven't been sleeping well. I'm wondering why he was behaving like this. I did nothing to him. I was very shocked. I panicked, and I was scared. I'm not safe,” he told the JC.

TfL confirmed to the JC that it had suspended the bus driver whilst an investigation took place, but did not name him.

A spokesperson at the time said: “We are concerned to hear of these allegations and are supporting the bus operator, Arriva, who are investigating.

“We take a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of hate crime, and work with the police to pursue anyone who is abusive to our customers or staff.”

The suspect, named by the Crown Prosecution Service as Paul Lindo, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates Court on November 16.