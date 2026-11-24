The Palestinian Authority (PA) has agreed to a “substantial” out-of-court settlement with British rabbi Leo Dee, who sued the body after his wife and two daughters were murdered by Hamas in 2023.

The UK and other Western countries have donated hundreds of millions in overseas aid to the PA, which exercises administrative control over parts of the West Bank and is accused of continuing its so-called “pay for slay” policy, which provides financial support to those convicted of terrorist violence against Israelis.

Dee brought a £10 million legal claim against the PA last year, arguing that its policy of rewarding terrorists financially helped encourage the murder of his family in April 2023. The amount agreed in the settlement has not been disclosed.

The Foreign Office said British funding to the PA, which totalled at least £10 million this year, is intended to support the salaries of health workers and government reforms, including strengthening internal processes. It said UK taxpayer funds are “underpinned by robust controls” applying to all overseas aid.