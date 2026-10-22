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Puppet show tells Kindertransport story to a new generation

Director Molly Freeman says ‘The universal message of kindness in ‘Kinder’ still resonates with contemporary audiences’

October 22, 2026 05:52
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Babi stands on a train platform (Photo-The Other Richard/Smoking Apples)

By

Hayley Cregor

3 min read
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An award-winning puppet show has been bringing the Kindertransport story to a new generation of children.

Heralded as “deeply emotional and thought provoking”, ‘Kinder’ tells how a young Jewish Czech girl flees the Nazis.

The little girl, Babi, is seen sitting on a train seat in 1938 before making her epic journey across Europe from Prague to settle by the seaside in Margate.

The production uses hand-held puppets and shadow play, shadows of cut-out figures.

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Topics:

Kindertransport

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