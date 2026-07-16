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Pro-Palestinian activists landed with £82,000 bill after failed IDF lawfare case

The judge had described the attempted private prosecution as motivated by ‘ideology’ and said it was ‘an abuse of court process’

July 16, 2026 14:04
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Westminster Magistrates' Court (Photo: Getty)

By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians (ICJP) has been ordered to pay more than £82,000 in legal costs after its failed attempt to prosecute a British-Israeli man for serving in the IDF.

Westminster Magistrates' Court has ordered the campaign group to pay £82,130 to the man, known as Soldier A, after Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring threw out the case, saying it was legally baseless and politically motivated.

The order followed Goldspring's scathing judgment earlier this year in which he dismissed the ICJP's private prosecution as “fundamentally misconceived in law”, “egregious” and “an abuse of the process of this court”.

The group had sought to prosecute Soldier A under the Foreign Enlistment Act 1870, arguing that by returning to Israel following the October 7 Hamas attacks to serve in the IDF reserve forces he had committed a criminal offence.

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Topics:

Courts

IDF

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