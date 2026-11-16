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Pro-Palestine rally at Jewish sports centre in Manchester

Police visited Maccabi Manchester following protest at the club during community football match

November 16, 2026 14:19
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A protester waving a Palestinian flag outside the Maccabi Manchester sports centre (Image: X/JonnyB)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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A pro-Palestine protest at Maccabi Manchester’s sports club yesterday evening where members of the local Jewish community were playing football has sparked outrage.

The community sports grounds are less than a mile from Heaton Park Synagogue, where an anti-Zionist knifeman launched a stabbing attack against shul-goers on Yom Kippur last year. 

Protesters waving Palestinian flags descended on the Prestwich centre  after they discovered that an Israeli group had hired one of the club’s rooms for an aliyah event. 

Maccabi Manchester condemned the protest, saying the group wanted to “import conflict and scare tactics onto the streets of Manchester”.

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Maccabi

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