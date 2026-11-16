Pro-Palestine rally at Jewish sports centre in Manchester

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region criticised the “deeply disturbing” rally that had the “sole objective of intimidating members of the Jewish community”.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said there would be an increased presence of officers in the area during a visit to the club this morning.

In an email seen by the JC, Maccabi wrote: “Yesterday evening, a small gathering of people attended Manchester Maccabi to demonstrate against a third-party Israeli company hiring the facilities at the club.

“The club condemns the [protest] organisers who, by their behaviour, are looking to import conflict and scare tactics onto the streets of Manchester and against our community.

The email continued: “We would like to reassure parents and all users of the Clubs facilities that our site is safe.

"GMP attended Maccabi this morning to offer their support to our community. There will be an increased presence and GMP will be working with us going forward. We will also be having conversations with CST and Bury Council to explore further opportunities to strengthen the security of the overall site.”

Reform Councillor Shadman Zaman, from Bury Council, also condemned the protest on social media.

He wrote: “I am shocked that the police did not arrest a single one of them. They came onto private land. They intimidated and harassed innocent people for one reason only, because they are Jewish. And they got away with it.

“This is an unacceptable level of intimidation. Our Jewish community is scared and it is our responsibility to stand with them."

Maccabi, which has had a presence in the area since the 1920s, hosts regular sports activities at the site, including for children.

Community Security Trust said: “CST responded to a small protest outside Manchester Maccabi relating to a third-party event. Police attended, normal activities continued and the site remained secure.”