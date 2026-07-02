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Pro-Palestine parents launch campaign against school antisemitism review

Parents for Palestine claim the Sir David Bell review risks preventing criticism of ‘Zionist settler-colonial project’

July 2, 2026 17:20
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Anti-Israel protests in London (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read

A pro-Palestine parents group has launched a campaign against government measures designed to help combat antisemitism in schools, the JC can reveal.

Backed by a faction of the National Education Union (NEU), Parents for Palestine are campaigning against Sir David Bell’s review, which it claims risks preventing criticism of the “Zionist settler-colonial project” and creating a “hierarchy of racism”.

Jewish groups have slammed the radical demand for the Bell review to be withdrawn, with Parents Against Antisemitism criticising what it called a “campaign against investigating antisemitism”.

The government commissioned the Bell review after school-related antisemitic incidents were recorded at double the levels seen before 2023.

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Topics:

Antisemitism in schools

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