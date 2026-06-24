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Prestwich woman found guilty of murdering husband with lunch knife

Daryl Berman deliberately stabbed her husband of 27 years in the chest, the court found

June 24, 2026 08:40
Daryl Berman custody image.png
Daryl Berman (Credit: Police handout)

By

Ian Leonard

3 min read

A woman has been found been guilty of murdering her husband of almost 30 years after claiming his death was a tragic accident.

Daryl Berman, 72, was accused of stabbing her 84-year-old husband David Berman at their home in Prestwich, Greater Manchester.

Mr Berman, a prominent member of Manchester’s Jewish community who had recently been diagnosed with dementia, was found lying in pools of blood in the kitchen.

His wife dialled 999 and and when police arrived they initially accepted her explanation that he had fallen on to a knife he was carrying on a lunch tray.

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Topics:

Manchester

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