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Police warn pro-Palestine students not to go ahead with ‘distressing’ October 7 march

The Met’s deputy commissioner asked university groups to reflect on the impact their actions would have on Jews

October 6, 2026 15:57
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Protesters from a number of London universities attend a pro-Palestine demonstration on October 7, 2025 in London (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

4 min read
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The Metropolitan Police has urged pro-Palestine student groups to reconsider their plan to protest in London on October 7, asking them reflect on the distress it may cause to Jews.

The rally has been organised by the “University of London Coalition”, a collection of pro-Palestine groups from universities in the capital including University College London, the London School of Economics and Political Science and Soas University of London.

An advert posted by the coalition called on protesters to join the march for a “liberated Palestine from the river to the sea”.

A statement released by the Met’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman read: “Wednesday marks three years since the horrific October 7 terrorist attack on Israel and the start of the ensuing conflict in Gaza. The impact of both has been felt here in the capital and across the world.

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Topics:

October 7

Pro-Palestine

Pro-Palestine marches

Pro-Palestine protests

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