Some 476 protesters were killed by security forces after Mahsa Amini, 22, died in police custody in September 2022.

Ameli introduced as a voice 'headlining' this year's conference in central London (IHRC on Instagram) [Missing Credit]

The IHRC is funded by a charity called the Islamic Human Rights Commission Trust (IHRCT), which is currently being investigated by the Charity Commission over concerns about its connection with the IHRC, which is based in the same building in Wembley, north west London.

Tory MP Alicia Kearns said she will now be writing to the Metropolitan Police and Home Office about the “vile former IRGC commander”, saying it was “likely illegal under the State Threats Act” to host him.

“I will write to the ‘charity’ hosting him to make clear they will likely be in breach if they proceed,” she said.

Hosting this vile former IRGC commander is likely illegal under the State Threats Act.



I will write to the “charity” hosting him to make clear they will likely be in breach if they proceed.



I will also alert the Met and Home Office who have a duty to act. https://t.co/Hl2UlSncwF — Alicia Kearns MP (@aliciakearns) November 21, 2026

Ameli joined the IRGC in 1980 and was previously deputy commander of the Imam Sadeq Brigade in the IRGC's Seyed-al-Shohada Division from 1997 to 1999.

During the Iran-Iraq War, he served under Ali Fazli, who was later sanctioned by the UK for his role in overseeing police, Basij and IRGC crackdowns on civilians during the 2009 unrest in Iran, which resulted in hundreds being murdered and thousands tortured.

Ameli founded the IHRC in 1997 and was director of its board of trustees between 2006 and 2022 alongside Massoud Shadjareh, who still holds the role.

He also held a business interest in London until June 14, 2023, when he resigned as a director.

Months before his resignation, Canada sanctioned Ameli for “gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran, including through the lethal suppression of demonstrations across Kurdish areas of Western Iran”.

Less than a month after his resignation from the UK business, Britain sanctioned the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution and another organisation with which Ameli remains affiliated, the Supreme Council of Cyberspace.

Ameli is now a professor at Tehran University.

There have been multiple reports of the IHRC's connections to the Islamic Republic.

The IHRC is one of the organisations behind the annual pro-regime Al Quds Day march, which was banned last year following a police request to prevent “serious public order” issues.

When IRGC general Qasem Soleimani was killed by the US in 2020, Shadjareh attended a vigil for the terror chief and said: “We work hard to make sure there will be many, many more Qasem Soleimanis.”

Following that episode, the charity received an official warning from the Charity Commission and is now also the subject of a statutory inquiry after failing to comply with the regulator's “Action Plan”.

Last year, the JC revealed that Shadjareh, who promoted a boycott of Holocaust Memorial Day, has a history of working with the Iranian regime's street thugs, the Basij Resistance Force.

The Basij, a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), is notorious for enforcing the regime's ideology on university campuses and contributing to Iran's military research, including its nuclear and missile programmes.

In response to the Mail's reporting, the IHRC said Ameli “will be presenting his paper by way of a pre-recorded video. He has been invited to present the paper in his capacity as the head of the Faculty of World Studies at Tehran University.

“Prof. Ameli is a brilliant and sincere academic who has consistently taken an inclusive approach to his work. He has championed multiculturalism and sought to foster understanding between different worldviews, a position that has even led to accusations of being pro-Western in his own country. He has also been critical of the retreat of multiculturalism in the West.

“Furthermore, as a human rights organisation we adopt a moral and principled position in relation to sanctions that are essentially designed to silence people from speaking the truth.

“Western countries have weaponised unilateral sanctions to punish countries like Cuba and Iran for resisting injustice and oppression, crippling their economies, devastating the lives of ordinary people and in the case of sanctions against the International Criminal Court and the UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, trying to obstruct the administration of international law and justice, in an attempt to whitewash the current genocide in Gaza.”