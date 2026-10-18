Police to take no further action against national security advisor’s wife over pro-Palestine Action post

The Metropolitan Police have ruled no further action will be taken against the wife of the UK’s national security advisor Jonathan Powell, after she appeared to show support for proscribed group Palestine Action.

Sarah Helm, who is married to Powell, posted on X on Thursday: “God help us authors who support Palestine and Palestine Action.” Her post was in reference to news that anti-Israel Irish author Sally Rooney would not be able to sell her books in the UK over her support for the group.

Palestine Action's proscription, which began on July 5, 2025, made membership or encouragement of support of the direct action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

In response to Helm’s post last week, a police spokesperson said it was “being assessed to determine whether any further police investigation may be required”.