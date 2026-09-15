Police investigating after Hasmonean students ‘slapped’ on bus in suspected antisemitic hate crime

“An investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances, with CCTV analysis ongoing. The incident is being treated as an anitsemitic hate crime with officers from the Community Protection Team investigating.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in the area, said: “The Met will not tolerate antisemitism in any form and we will respond robustly to any and all offences that occur.

“Urgent enquiries are ongoing to trace and identify the suspect linked to this incident. The suspect is believed to be a white British man.

“Our Jewish communities have the right to celebrate and observe the upcoming High Holy Days without fear of antisemitic hate. During this important period of peace, we have increased our patrols in order to provide reassurance, deter those who seek to cause harm and help ensure people can come together with confidence."

The police added “Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 1468/10SEP26.”

The incident was also reported to the CST, which told the JC: “We are aware of an appalling incident last week, in which Jewish pupils were allegedly assaulted by an adult male on a bus.

“We are working closely with the school and police to provide support and reassurance.”

A letter sent from the school to parents, seen by the JC, read: “I would like to make you aware of an incident before school... involving some of our Holders Hill boys being hit/slapped in what has been reported as an antisemitic attack by a man in his 30s/40s on the 240 bus this morning.

“The families of the boys directly involved were informed, CST was made aware and the police are investigating the matter.

“The boys involved are being supported pastorally in school.

“The police are providing extra patrols before and after school, and will also be travelling on transport with the boys as well.

“The school are following up their wider concerns with the police and CST to ensure extra support is ongoing.

“Please ensure that any incidents of this nature are reported directly to the police, then CST and the school so that they can be investigated and students can be supported.”

The incident comes just ten days after police responded to reports of an alleged attack in Belsize Park on a student from the school.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in Haverstock Hill in the afternoon on September 4, and the pupil is reported to have returned to school afterwards.

A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police told the JC at the time: “At around 1.30pm on Friday, September 4, police received reports of an assault on Haverstock Hill, Belsize Park.

“Officers quickly attended a nearby school and spoke with a teenage boy, who reported that he had been assaulted by two other boys.

“The incident is currently being investigated as a hate crime, and enquiries are ongoing.

“The Met does not tolerate antisemitic behaviour and remains committed to tackling all forms of hate crime and supporting those affected by it.”