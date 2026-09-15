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Police investigating after Hasmonean students ‘slapped’ on bus in suspected antisemitic hate crime

This is the second alleged attack in two weeks involving students from the Barnet school

September 15, 2026 09:58
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Hasmonean High School for Boys in Barnet, North London (Image: Google Maps)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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The Metropolitan Police are investigating after three students from Hasmonean Boys were reportedly attacked on a north London bus in a suspetced antisemitic hate crime.

The incident is said to have happened last Thursday morning on the number 240 bus, which runs from Edgware to Golders Green, passing the school, which is located on Holders Hill Road in Finchley.

A Met spokesperson told the JC: At 08:16hrs on Thursday, September 10, police received reports that a group of Jewish teenagers had been assaulted while on a bus around Sanders Lane, Mill Hill, earlier that morning.

“Officers from the Met's new Community Protection Team spoke with the three 14-year-old boys and took their accounts. All three reported that they had been verbally assaulted, and two reported a physical assault.

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Topics:

Hasmonean School

Metropolitan Police

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