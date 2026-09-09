Become a Member
UK

Police investigating alleged assault against Hasmonean Boys student in Belsize Park

The Metropolitan Police are treating the incident, which reportedly occurred last Friday, as a potential hate crime

September 9, 2026 17:18
Hasmo.png
Hasmonean High School for Boys in Barnet, north London (Google Maps)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
Add us as a preferred source

Police have opened an investigation after a student from Hasmonean Boys was allegedly attacked in Belsize Park in a suspected hate crime.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in Havertsock Hill on Friday afternoon and the pupil is reported to have returned to school afterwards.

A spokesperson from the Metropolitan Police told the JC: “At around 1.30pm on Friday, September 4, police received reports of an assault on Haverstock Hill, Belsize Park.

“Officers quickly attended a nearby school and spoke with a teenage boy, who reported that he had been assaulted by two other boys.

To get more news, click here to sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Topics:

Hasmonean

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper