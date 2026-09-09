Police investigating alleged assault against Hasmonean Boys student in Belsize Park

“The incident is currently being investigated as a hate crime, and enquiries are ongoing.

“The Met does not tolerate antisemitic behaviour and remains committed to tackling all forms of hate crime and supporting those affected by it.”

It has not been confirmed if the boy was visibly Jewish but Hasmonean’s dress code specifically states that a kippah and tzitzit must be worn at all times throughout the day.

The incident was also reported to the Community Security Trust (CST), which said: “We are aware of an incident involving Jewish pupils and are working closely with the school and police to provide support and reassurance.

“We urge anyone who witnessed what happened, or who has any information, to contact the police or CST.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) posted on X: “Police are appealing for information about three boys after reports of a Jewish boy being viciously attacked outside Belsize Park station at the end of last week.

“The boy was on his way home from Hasmonean Boys Middle School... on Friday afternoon when the alleged attack occurred. We are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact the police.”

A spokesperson from Hasmonean Boys told the JC that the incident affected more than one student, writing: “Last week some of our students at the... school were physically attacked by other teenagers on their way home from school.

“Such incidents thankfully are rare; however, when they do happen, they are always reported to the police and CST.

“Pastoral care is in place for the students concerned, and the police are investigating the matter.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CAD3541 of September 4.