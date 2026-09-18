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Plan to convert East End’s last purpose-built synagogue into a mosque paused

Muslim group buying century-old East End shul considers legal action after building was granted Grade II listed status

September 18, 2026 11:54
IMG_5780.jpeg
Nelson Street synagogue's interior (Photo: Amy Schreibman Walter)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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A Muslim group has paused its plan to convert the East End’s last purpose-built synagogue into a mosque after the building was granted Grade II listed status by Historic England.

The century-old Nelson Street Synagogue in Whitechapel was recognised for its historical and architectural interest, including its “distinctive” ark and “high quality” bimah.

Jewish heritage campaigners welcomed the decision, finalised on September 10.

But the Ashaadibi community group, which exchanged contracts with the Federation of Synagogues on February 4 to buy the building for £2.35 million, said it was “disappointed” by the listing, as its conversion plans had been drawn up without “restrictive conditions”.

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Topics:

East End

Federation of Synagogues

Nelson Street Synagogue

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