Plan to convert East End’s last purpose-built synagogue into a mosque paused

In a statement released on Monday, an Ashaadibi spokesperson said it had “paused the conversion project” and was considering legal action.

The group, which serves Whitechapel’s Somali community, hopes to turn the synagogue into a mosque, community and education centre.

The decision comes two months before the full payment is due and after the group has paid a £235,000 deposit and raised £2.05 million in donations and loans towards the purchase.

“At the time, the building was unlisted, and the buyers spent over £10,000 on legal checks, local authority searches, and building surveys revealed no listing concerns,” the statement said.

Friends of Nelson Street Synagogue, a group of architects, local historians and shul members not connected to the Federation, applied to Historic England for the listing of the 1923 building before contracts were exchanged.

In publishing its Grade II decision, Historic England described Nelson Street as “one of the best and most complete examples of the small-scale ‘model synagogues’ constructed by the Federation of Synagogues in London’s East End, and one of the few to be purpose-built”. It noted that the phrase “model synagogue” was coined by the JC.

It highlighted the work of the shul’s architect, Digby Lewis Solomon, its “inter-war” design in the Classical tradition and its “clear illustration of the traditional Ashkenazi plan”.

The public body recognised its “distinctive carved Ark” topped with gilded lions, as well as the wooden bimah and pews, which are believed to have been made by a cabinetmaker congregant.

Historic England described the synagogue as “a tangible reminder of the East End’s Jewish community, once the largest in Britain” and an “illustration of the Federation’s role in supporting small traditionalist immigrant congregations, maintaining diversity within Anglo-Jewish life”.

Architect Shahed Saleem helped prepare the listing application in January 2026. A specialist in the architectural and social history of the British mosque, he said there were other examples of churches and synagogues being reused as mosques while retaining their character, including in Whitechapel’s Brick Lane.

“Often the best way of preserving the heritage of the building is by continuing it in a religious use, rather than it becoming flats,” he told the JC.

Leon Silver, 77, a third-generation Nelson Street member, said he was “delighted” by the listing.

“It means the interior can actually be saved,” he said.

The shul has been out of use since part of the ceiling collapsed in 2020 and has not had a service since.

“It is the only purpose-built shul in the whole of Tower Hamlets. It is over 100 years old. Over the years, 20 other local shuls have closed and amalgamated with it.

"It has a beautiful interior – part classical, part art deco. It has wonderful acoustics and an ornate ark.”

Silver, whose grandparents were married in the shul, said that while there was “scarcely a minyan” when the synagogue was last active, he believed it should be “cherished as a unique synagogue with integral beauty”.

He hopes it could one day host Jewish weddings or High Holy Day services, and said he had made two presentations to the Federation about its importance.

“They are not interested in running museums, but you can’t disregard Jewish history. This shul is so unique. Where are all the other shuls [in the East End]? There used to be on every street corner.”

Historian and broadcaster Alan Dein, a leading figure in Friends of Nelson Street Synagogue, said: “This is a remarkable day for the Jewish community and the social history of the community and East End.

“When I put my name to the application, I really believed that it was for a positive future for this building. It wouldn’t become a pile of rubble and another glass and steel edifice that we see all around us in London. We owe it to the future generations to keep this building, whatever its role in the future. It’s been around for one hundred years. Who knows what will happen in the next one hundred?”

He said the synagogue’s listing represented a “certain belief and confidence” in Jewish history and reflected the achievement of first- and second-generation immigrants who pooled their money to build their own synagogue.

“It is a remarkable achievement for them that this building will live on,” he said, adding: “This history is precious.”

“There isn’t a lot left of what was a vibrant Jewish community in the East End. It is significant for future generations to know this building is still there.”

The Federation and Ashaadibi were approached for comment.