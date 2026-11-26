Lord Scriven told the House: “Is a young boy in England protected by the same basic safeguards as we expect of any other surgical procedure performed on a child?

“At present, for non-therapeutic male circumcision, he is not.

“When a blade is taken to a child, the person holding it is qualified, the setting is safe, and someone is accountable when things go wrong.

"Safeguarding... does not stop at the door of any one community...

“People of faith and of none are united in one principle: that the safety of the child must come first.

“As a liberal, I defend freedom of religion fiercely, but the freedom to practise one's faith has never included the freedom to expose a child to an avoidable risk of death or harm.

“Is the present situation, which allows children to die at the hands of unregulated practitioners, good enough, or will the government finally step in, bring about regulations and keep children alive?”

Crossbencher Lord Berkeley, who helped strengthen legal protections for girls against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in 1990, also backed the amendment.

He said: “Medical experts, some of them here in the committee today, told us about sepsis, pain, infertility - the most appalling things resulting from people performing FGM and circumcision who were simply not qualified to.

“We heard of dirty blades and no anaesthetic. I find it incredible that, in this day and age and in this country, people are still undergoing this barbaric exercise.

“We really have to stop it completely as soon as possible.”

Shadow Health Minister Lord Kamall, who also backed the amendment, said: “You can limit someone's liberty to do something if they are causing harm and that is where the state should step in.”

Ally Fogg, chair of the Association for Male Health and Wellbeing, said: “Across the men's health and wellbeing community there is widespread horror and dismay that so many infant boys continue to suffer unnecessary injury, pain and even fatality because of the lack of regulation of non-therapeutic infant circumcision.

“We welcome this amendment and sincerely hope it moves the government to take the obvious and overdue moral path to legislative reform.”

National Secular Society human rights lead Doctor Alejandro Sanchez said: “We congratulate Lord Scriven on bringing this courageous and timely amendment.

“No child should suffer death or serious harm as a result of medically unnecessary genital surgery.

“Fundamentally, non-therapeutic male circumcision infringes a child's independent right to bodily autonomy and freedom of religion.

“However, if circumcisions are to be performed on non-consenting children, they must, as a bare minimum, be carried out by a regulated healthcare professional using anaesthesia.”