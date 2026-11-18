Lord Singh then continued, addressing Foreign Office minister Lord Flint: “But my lords, speaking from a Sikh perspective, Palestinians in Gaza in flimsy tents destroyed by floods, and innocent care workers harassed by Israeli soldiers are also suffering through no fault of their own.

“Would the noble lord, the minister, agree that they too deserve our sympathy and practical support?”

Claudia Mendoza, CEO of the JLC, told the JC: “For a member of the House of Lords to suggest that British Jews have somehow brought attacks upon themselves is reprehensible.

“British Jews, regardless of their political opinions, are not responsible for the actions of the Israeli government, and nothing can justify targeting Jewish communities.

“At a time of rampant and rising antisemitism in this country, such rhetoric is deeply irresponsible and risks emboldening to those who seek to intimidate, threaten and attack Jewish people in Britain."

Lord Walney added: “Lord Singh's obsession with targeting British Jews is sinister and revealing. You don't get a free pass to prejudice and intolerance because you happen to look like a kindly old man.”

Lord Singh has previously been criticised for his rhetoric on this topic, after he asked in April whether “it would enhance the image and security of the wonderful Jewish people if the Jewish people in this country were to issue a strong statement dissociating themselves from the policies of the Netanyahu government and the atrocities that have been committed against the people of Gaza, who are also human?”.