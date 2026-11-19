The protest involving around 12 to 20 people carrying Palestinian flags and placards.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) attended the scene following reports of the demonstration and moved protesters away from the immediate area. No arrests were made.

However, the force has since classified the protest as a non-crime hate incident following concerns raised by members of the Jewish community.

Bernstein, who was the FA’s first Jewish chairman and led the organisation between 2011 and 2013, described the demonstration as part of a wider pattern of intimidation against British Jewish institutions.

He said: “This disgraceful targeting of a Jewish football club is the latest in a long line of attempts to intimidate and threaten British Jewish organisations, whether they be synagogues, sports or community centres.

“It is utterly contemptible to target any minority community for any reason and this incident smacks of anti-Jewish racism.”

Bernstein, who previously led an investigation into discrimination in football at the request of then-prime minister David Cameron, warned that progress made in tackling racism in the sport was being undermined by rising antisemitism.

“Significant progress had been made following the adoption of our 100 recommendations, but it is now painfully clear that antisemitism is slipping through the net,” he said.

“It should shame us all that our Jewish neighbours are being subjected to such appalling abuse.”

He also criticised what he described as a lack of political leadership, saying: “The evil of antisemitism in the UK is worsening and none of this is helped by the constant drumbeat of anti-Israel messaging from various members of the government.”

He called on football clubs and governing bodies to unite against antisemitism, adding that “hatred of Jews will not be tolerated”.

Shadow Sports Minister Louie French MP also condemned the demonstration, calling on the government to do more to protect Jewish communities.

“The targeting of a Manchester Jewish youth football club is disgraceful,” he said.

“Families should be free to enjoy their children’s football matches without intimidation from a flag-waving mob.

“The government must act now to better protect Britain’s Jewish communities.”

Manchester Maccabi said the demonstration had been directed against a third-party Israeli company which had hired its facilities. The appointments were pre-arranged and had not been publicly advertised by the club.

In a statement, the club said: “The club outrightly condemns the organisers who, by their behaviour, are looking to import conflict and scare tactics onto the streets of Manchester and against our community.”

It added that the group was believed to have come from outside the area and was not recognised by its security team.

The Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester and Region described the demonstration as “deeply disturbing”.

It said: “Protesters gathering outside a Jewish communal building, displaying Palestinian flags with the sole objective of intimidating members of the Jewish community needs to be unequivocally condemned.”

The Community Security Trust (CST) confirmed that it had responded to the demonstration, saying: “CST responded to a small protest outside Manchester Maccabi relating to a third-party event. Police attended, normal activities continued and the site remained secure.”

The club said it would continue working with police and communal security organisations to ensure members and visitors could use its facilities safely.

On November 19, the JC will host David Bernstein for an in-depth conversation on football’s power to bridge borders and unite communities. Tickets are available here.