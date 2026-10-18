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New pro-Palestine group targeting homes of Israeli defence firms’ employees in the UK

The group calls itself The List and claim to have ‘an extensive bank of addresses and personal information’

October 18, 2026 13:11
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Counter Terrorism Police are reportedly aiding local police after a spate of attacks (Image: Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

1 min read
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Counter-terrorism police are believed to be aiding local police forces in tackling a new anti-Israel group, which is targeting the homes of UK-based Israeli defence employees.

In encrypted messages seen by the Times, the group, which calls itself “The List”, claims to have “an extensive bank of addresses and personal information” of employees, and have issued a threat: “Quit your job, or risk a visit from The List.”

The full message seen by the newspaper reads: “Through research, hacking, whistle-blowers and leaks, we have built up an extensive bank of addresses and personal information of those whose lives are dedicated to the Palestinian people.

“Our message to anyone working for companies abetting the genocide is this: you are responsible for the work that you do and the countless lives that your work takes. Quit your job, or risk a visit from The List.”

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Topics:

Pro-Palestine

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