New pro-Palestine group targeting homes of Israeli defence firms’ employees in the UK

The group claims to have targetted over a dozen senior employees of firms including Elbit Systems, Leonardo UK, and others, and has posted images of the attacks on its encrypted messaging system.

According to information gathered by the Times, last weekend The List targeted several premises.

In Fleet, Hampshire, a hooded individual vandalising vehicles belonging to a female executive from Ultra Intelligence and Communications (Ultra IandC), a reported supplier to Elbit. The property is also said to have been defaced.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary told the newspaper: “We were called on Saturday, October 10, to a report of a criminal damage incident in Fleet. It was reported that red paint had been thrown across the front of the house and two car tyres had been damaged at around 3.30AM. Our enquiries remain ongoing.”

Members of the group also targeted the home of an employee working for military systems manufacturer Leonardo UK in Dunfermline, Fife. A video posted online shows vehicles believed to be belonging to the employee being vandalised with red paint.

Also on the weekend there was another attack at the South Queensferry, Edinburgh, home of an executive of part manufacturer Keysight Technologies, which provides products for Elbit.

Lord Walney, a JC contributor, said on Saturday: “This disturbing and inexcusable behaviour puts individuals serving their country and their families at risk and seeks to undermine Britain’s vital defence industry.

“The List is a sinister escalation of Palestine Action’s playbook who themselves have targeted individuals working with Elbit in the past.

“Ministers should be ready to move swiftly against this group as a Palestine Action spin-off and must not buckle to the activists claiming the group’s strategy of criminal direct action and violence is just harmless protest.”

Counter Terrorism Police, Police Scotland, Elbit, Leonardo, Keysight and Ultra have all been contacted by the JC.