‘MP calling for Golders Green Union Jacks to be pulled down does not speak for me’

Jack hit back: "Sarah Sackman does not speak for me. There is nothing divisive about the British flag. It is the opposite. It is a flag of hope and unity across the UK and the commonwealth.”

He added that the flags “bring the country together”.

Finchley and Golders Green MP Sackman, who is Jewish, wrote an article in the Barnet Post saying that now the World Cup was over,“I’m calling full time on the flags.”

She went on: “I have been proud to fly our flag in my government office when cheering on England in the World Cup and during King Charles’ recent visit to Golders Green.

“During times of national celebration or mourning, our flag represents exactly what it should: pride in being British. A Britishness which is inclusive and welcoming, not exclusive and hostile.

“Those who live and spend time in Temple Fortune and Golders Green will know that St George’s and Union Jacks were hoisted on public lampposts, without permission, long before the World Cup. It is now time for them to come down.

Sackman, the minister for courts and legal services, added: “I have heard from many residents concerned about the presence of these flags. Messages I’ve received describe them as unsettling, intimidating and othering. That is not something any of us can ignore. In a community as diverse and inclusive as ours no member of this community should be made to feel unwelcome.

“It is no surprise that the flags have made residents feel this way given the national context. The raising of the flags in Temple Fortune did not happen in a vacuum.

“Since August 2025, far-right groups have been raising the flag in prominent thoroughfares and roundabouts around the country – coordinated by Operation Raise the Colours."

Referring to the borough of Barnet, she wrote: “The flags were hoisted on public property without permission. When the Council’s contractors began to take them down, they were confronted by abuse.

“Our residents deserve better. People are entitled to fly whatever flags they wish on their own property, but our public places must belong to all.

“Now that the World Cup is over, I am calling on Barnet Council to hand our streets back to the tolerant and inclusive majority of the community by removing the flags.”

Sarah Sackman MP (Image: Sarah Sackman MP)

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Miller responded to Sackman’s comments by explaining why he raised the flags, saying: “I am a descendent of immigrants to this country. My family arrived between 1880 to 1910. We arrived from parts of Europe which made being Jewish extremely difficult.

“Britain allowed us to integrate and did not put restrictions on us but instead allowed us to thrive in society and allowed us to maintain our customs and traditions.”

“I am proud of everything which make this country great.

Jack Miller (Image: Jack Miller)

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“In every synagogue we stand up and say a prayer for the King.”

He continued: “The Union flag brings together the four regions of the UK as one.

“It upsets me greatly when this country allows people to drive through Jewish areas waving other flags and shouting messages of hate.”

Flag flying in Golders Green (Image: Jack Miller)

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Miller is a member of Jewish campaign group Stop The Hate, which has been more active than ever in Golders Green since the spate of antisemitic attacks earlier in the year.

He has vowed to put flags straight back up if any are removed.

“They can take down the flags,” he said, “and we will put them back up again.

“I will always a proud British Jew.”

Sackman has been contacted for comment.

A Barnet Council spokesperson said: “The council celebrates with pride our nation’s flag, flying the Union flag outside the council’s offices in Colindale and above Hendon Town Hall every day.

“However, the council does not fly flags from its lampposts because they are not designed to hold them safely.

“While the council’s policy has always been to remove flags from council property where there are safety concerns, the council will not direct scarce public resources towards removing Union or English flags from lamp posts unless required to do so for health and safety reasons. “Where removal is necessary, it will be undertaken at a time that represents value for money, such as alongside routine lamppost maintenance.

“There is also a safety concern for individuals climbing lampposts to display flags, and we must ensure road markings remain clear and visible for all road users, particularly those with visual impairments.”