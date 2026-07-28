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‘MP calling for Golders Green Union Jacks to be pulled down does not speak for me’

Local shopkeeper who put up flags insists Sarah Sackman is wrong to say they are ‘intimidating’

July 28, 2026 18:30
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Raising the Union Jack in Golders Green (Image: Jack Miller)

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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A “proud British Jew” who put up Union Jack flags in Golders Green has slammed the local MP after she branded them ‘intimidating’ and called for their removal.

Patriotic shopkeeper Jack Miller, 51, helped hoist several of the flags on lampposts which line the streets of Golders Green and neighbouring Temple Fortune in north London.

But he was stunned to see Sarah Sackman, who is also a government minister, call for them to be taken down.

She said: “For many members of our community, these flags do not feel like a symbol of national pride, they are a source of division and intimidation.”

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Golders Green

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