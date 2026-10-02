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Mob vows to wear keffiyehs and confront ‘Zionists’ at Cable Street 90th anniversary event

‘Shameful’ protest call by anti-Israel activists prompts outrage among Zionists planning to mark Jewish fightback against 1930s antisemitism

October 2, 2026 15:45
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Rally in St George's Gardens on October 03, 2021 to mark the 85th anniversary of the Battle of Cable Street (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

By

Jamie Shapiro

2 min read
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A mob has vowed to don their keffiyehs and confront “Zionists” attending the Battle of Cable Street commemoration taking place this Sunday.

A diverse collection of participants, from trade unions to Jewish groups, will march from Tower Hamlets Town Hall through East London to St George's Gardens on Cable Street to mark the 90th anniversary of the famous battle in which Jews – among other members of London’s working class – saw off Oswald Mosely’s fascist gangs.

However, messages being sent on WhatsApp understood to have been circulated by anti-Israel group IJAN urge activists to converge on the march to show that “Zionists are not welcome”.

Naming “aggressive Zionist” campaign groups Stop The Hate, Our Fight and Christians Against Antisemitism, the message urges activists to bring “Palestine flags and keffiyehs, to show Zionists that anti-fascism means anti-Zionism.”

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Topics:

Battle of Cable Street

Anti-Israel protests

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