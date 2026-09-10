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Miliband’s sanctions will embolden the mob and we are afraid for our children, say British Jews at rally

Jewish protesters and allies spoke to the JC as they gathered outside Downing Street on Wednesday

September 10, 2026 16:40
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The Downing Street protest was organised by Campaign Group Stop The Hate

By

Jamie Shapiro

3 min read
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There was palpable anger and fear among those who gathered to protest against the government's decision to sanction Israeli settlements outside Downing Street on Wednesday.

The measures, announced by foreign secretary Ed Miliband the day before, included an embargo on imports from the settlements, such as avocados and olives, and ban on advertising property located in the West Bank.

A Jewish teacher from south London attending the rally – who wanted to remain anonymous – told the JC: “I’m here because I’m ashamed. I’m disgusted with our government. I cannot believe the mentality, the way that they’re looking at this, the way that they’re taking actions against Israel and against such a small [country].

“It boggles my mind that it’s such an issue that they’ve honed in on when there are such bigger things in the world. There are so many worse things that we could all think of. Iran, for example. I don’t know how many people they’ve killed.”

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Topics:

Sanctions

Protests

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