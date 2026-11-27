The report said: “The gap for feeling that hate crime is a problem in the local area has widened for this group; the proportion of Jewish Londoners who think this now stands 22 per cent above the London-wide result.

“In discussing these events with Jewish Londoners, several points were made to the Review Team consistently.

“The Met was slow to appreciate the community’s view of what was happening to them.

“The Met knew and had to manage from the outset the tremendous pressure it would be under from many different Londoners and from international commentators to adopt one stance or another, and that politicians would freely engage in public statements [and criticism] about its approach.”

However, the force was also praised for its approach to the difficult issues facing Jews in the capital in the years since the attacks, including a number of arson attacks against Jewish sites, the Golders Green stabbing and complaints around pro-Palestine marches.

“Despite the tremendous operational and political pressures of the protest situation, many Londoners on all ‘sides’ of the debate about the Middle East feel that the Met has tried to steer a careful and responsible path through the controversy,” the review concluded.