A major review into the Metropolitan Police heard that Jewish Londoners felt the force was too slow to respond to the community’s concerns following October 7.
The independent review, undertaken by Dr Gillian Fairfield and published this week, examined the force’s progress since the 2023 Casey Review, which found “systemic issues” with racism, homophobia and misogyny.
Fairfield found that those issues remain and require further action to improve.
The findings around racism did not include evidence of systemic anti-Jewish sentiment, but one part of the report stated that recent findings from the Public Attitude Survey carried out by the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime’s (Mopac) indicate that Jewish Londoners have become “more concerned about hate crime and less positive about local policing”.
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