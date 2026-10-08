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Met police chief Sir Mark Rowley says Zionism is not racism

Commissioner said he relied on the ‘Oxford English dictionary definition, which is not a racist definition’

October 8, 2026 14:34
Copy of Sir Mark Rowley Getty 2160539482
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley (Photo: Getty Images)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Sir Mark Rowley has rejected the Green Party’s characterisation of Zionism as “racism”, saying he uses the Oxford English Dictionary’s definition of the term.

Speaking to LBC presenter Nick Ferrari on Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Police Commissioner was asked about the controversial Green policy and its potential implications for the police officers serving under him.

“Politicians will always mess around with language, that’s not my concern,” Rowley said.

“Zionism I would read from the Oxford English dictionary definition, which is not a racist definition.”

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Topics:

Mark Rowley

Metropolitan Police

Zionism

Green Party

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