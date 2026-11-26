Speaking at the ceremony, DCS Williams said he was proud of the officers and staff who had worked to protect the community.

“The unprecedented level of hostility and criminal activity directed towards the Jewish community has been deeply concerning,” he said.

“Let me be absolutely clear: there is no place for antisemitism or hatred in our society, and we will not tolerate those who seek to intimidate, threaten or cause harm to our communities.

“Our response has been unwavering. We have drawn on the full capabilities of the Metropolitan Police to tackle these threats robustly, taking direct and decisive action to protect communities and pursue those responsible.”

He also praised the resilience shown by Jewish residents and the solidarity demonstrated by people from other faiths and backgrounds.

“This collective strength sends an important message that an attack on one community is an attack on the values we all share, and that everyone, regardless of their faith or background, deserves to feel safe and protected.

“This recognition, together with the awards presented to five organisations, sends a clear and powerful message: hate will not be tolerated on our streets.”

AS Condren accepted his commendation on behalf of the officers and staff working across north-west London.

“I have had the privilege to lead during what has been a very challenging period in our history,” he said.

“Being here tonight, sharing the stage alongside our key partners only further cements our relationship and enduring commitment to keeping people safe and tackling those who seek to divide us and cause fear within communities.”

The officers were recognised alongside five Jewish organisations which received the Honorary Freedom of the London Borough of Barnet: Hatzola Northwest, Hatzola Edgware, Hatzola HBS, the CST and Shomrim NW London.

The honour, agreed by Barnet Council at an extraordinary general meeting in July, recognises the organisations’ contribution to the borough and its residents.

Hatzola’s three branches were recognised for providing free, rapid-response emergency medical assistance to people across the community, regardless of background.

The award also acknowledged the organisation’s determination to continue its lifesaving work following the March attack, in which four of its ambulances were set alight.

The CST was honoured for its work safeguarding Jewish communities across Barnet, while Shomrim NW London was recognised for its contribution to community safety and its work supporting local residents.

The recognition comes as investigations into the attacks continue. In August, four men pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to offences relating to the March arson attack on the Hatzola ambulances. A fifth man has denied an allegation of assisting an offender, with his case expected to proceed separately.

The April 29 stabbing was formally declared a terrorist incident, with Counter Terrorism Policing London leading the investigation. Police confirmed that the two victims were taken to hospital following the attack, while the suspect was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted murder.

Counter Terrorism Policing also reported that, following the March ambulance attack, 28 arrests had been made in connection with the various incidents and investigations, with eight people charged with arson-related offences.

The Metropolitan Police has since established a dedicated Community Protection Team, which will continue working with local communities and partner organisations to address threats, provide reassurance and take action against those seeking to intimidate residents.