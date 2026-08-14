Memorial installed at London cemetery to honour Jews who fought fascism in Spanish Civil War

This was at a time when Jewish people only accounted for 0.5 per cent of the UK population.

Jews in the UK were not unfamiliar with the scourge of fascism. At that time London saw the rise of Oswald Mosley and his blackshirts, leading to the Battle of Cable Street on October 4, 1936.

The stone was installed at Lauriston Road Jewish Cemetery, founded in 1788 on the border between Hackney and Tower Hamlets.

Over half of the Jewish people who went to fight were from East London, a fact that informed the location of the memorial stone.

The plaque includes a quote from Joshua 1:9: “Be strong and of good courage,” along with an inscription of its Hebrew translation.

The installation project was organised by AJEX Archivist Martin Sugarman from Hackney, and received funding from the president and founder of the Jewish American Society for Historic Preservation Jerry Klinger.

Lauriston Road was first post-settlement, rural Jewish burial ground for London.

Neither Hackney nor Tower Hamlets are now considered to be rural, but in 1788, the only two existing Jewish cemeteries in the city were in the already-urban Mile End.