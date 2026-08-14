Memorial installed at London cemetery to honour Jews who fought fascism in Spanish Civil War

A memorial stone commemorating the 250 British Jews who went to fight fascism in the Spanish Civil War has been installed at one of the UK’s most historic Jewish cemeteries.
Around 10,000 Jews from 50 countries joined the fight against the Spanish nationalists as fascism began to envelop Europe 90 years ago.
Jews from around the world made up a remarkable quarter of the 40,000-strong foreign fighting force.
The UK sent a battalion of 2,200; the 250 Jews accounted for over ten per cent.
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