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Matt Lucas among stars calling for law to protect against AI being used to steal voices

Comedy star joins Hugh Bonneville and Nicola Coughlan in backing a campaign for safeguards to protect performers and the public

August 30, 2026 13:43
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Matt Lucas (Image: Getty)

By

Daniel Ben-David

1 min read
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Matt Lucas is among scores of stars calling for safeguards against artificial intelligence (AI) being use to replicate voices without consent.

The Save Our Voices Now campaign, which is also backed by actors Hugh Bonneville, Nicola Coughlan, and Luke Evans, aims to stop new technology being misused.

The campaign backed by Jewish comedy star Lucas calls on Andy Burnham to introduce legislation giving everyone in Britain legal ownership of their voice and supports a Gov.uk petition calling for voice ownership to become a statutory right.

As well as starring in comedy hits Little Britain and Come Fly With Me plus Hollywood blockbusters including Wonka and Gladiator II, Lucas has also used his distinctive voice for animated features, among them Gnomeo And Juliet and The Queen’s Corgi.

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Topics:

Matt Lucas

Artificial intelligence

AI

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