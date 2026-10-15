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I will not be intimidated, says human rights lawyer after masked Gaza mob storms his lecture screaming ‘war criminal’

EXCLUSIVE: Keffiyeh-clad activists burst into a talk by hostage family representative Adam Wagner KC at City University

October 15, 2026 17:14
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By

Daniel Ben-David

2 min read
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A human rights lawyer has said he will not be intimidated after an keffiyeh-clad mob burst into his talk about representing British families of Gaza hostages and started screaming abuse.

Adam Wagner KC was giving a public lecture at City St George’s, where he is Visiting Professor of Law, on Thursday when the activists barged in and chanted “settlers go home” and “war criminal”.

The group Association of Student Activism for Palestine took responsibility for the latest stunt, posting footage of the disruption on social media.

After interrupting the talk for around 10 minutes, they eventually left and Wagner was able to finish the lecture.

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Topics:

Universities

London

Hostages

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