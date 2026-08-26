Mark Ronson to re-release Amy Winehouse’s album Back to Black

Music producer Mark Ronson is re-releasing the late Amy Winehouse’s globally acclaimed album Back to Black to mark 20 years since it came out.
The two Jewish friends worked together on the album, which included huge hits such as the triple Grammy-winning Rehab and the title track Back to Black, which Ronson co-wrote.
Winehouse, who struggled with addiction, died in July 2011 at the age of 27.
The re-release is coming out on October 23 – four days before the 20-year anniversary – in a variety of different formats and will contain rare B-sides, unreleased demos and a recording from a live show in Amsterdam.
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