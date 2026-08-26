Mark Ronson to re-release Amy Winehouse’s album Back to Black

The release will include never-before seen photographs from the photographers who worked on the original album, as well as notes inside the album case by producers and friends including Ronson, among others.

Ronson told the Independent: “It’s crazy that six songs made in a fit of furious musical infatuation would matter so deeply to so many people 20 years later.”

At the 2026 BRIT Awards, in March, Ronson paid tribute to Winehouse.

“On... March 6, it will be 20 years to the day that Amy Winehouse came up to my studio in New York City.

“She came up to the steps and said, ‘I’m here to meet Mark Ronson’, and I said, ‘that’s me’, and she said, ‘I thought you were an old guy with a beard’...

“We went upstairs and we wrote Back to Black and that day changed my life forever.

“I know the music I made with Amy is the reason [many people] know who I am anyway. That is why I always treasure her voice her talent, our bond - all of it.”

US record producer Remi, who has worked with Winehouse on her 2003 album Franks will also have notes inside the album case.

He told the Independent Winehouse was a “one-of-a-kind soul”.

He said: “Amy was one of one. One-of-a-kind artist. One-of-a-kind spirit. One-of-a-kind soul.

“Experiencing that level of talent, passion, humour, honesty and love for what she created was a gift.”