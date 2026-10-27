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Mandy Patinkin urges Jews to vote for Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan midterms

‘Abdul isn’t the scary person his opponents want you to be afraid of,’ the Jewish actor and singer said

October 27, 2026 17:01
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Actor Mandy Patinkin sings during the ceremonial swearing in of Zohran Mamdani as New York City’s 112th mayor at City Hall (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Actor and singer Mandy Patinkin has urged Jewish Americans to vote for Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, arguing that attacks on the politician echo the discrimination Jewish communities have experienced throughout history.

In a video shared on social media, the Homeland and The Princess Bride star defended El-Sayed against accusations made during his campaign, telling voters: “Abdul isn’t the scary person his opponents want you to be afraid of.”

Patinkin, who is Jewish, said criticism of El-Sayed had increasingly focused on his religious identity and alleged associations, rather than his political record.

“People focus on his Muslim name, make accusations about who he’s connected to and warn that he’s going to force Sharia law on everyone,” he said.

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US Politics

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