Manchester synagogue attack survivor says son has received death threats

Yoni Finlay, who was wounded during last year’s Heaton Park Synagogue attack, has said that his son has received death threats and that he “doesn’t think things feel safer” for the community almost a year on.
It comes as Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation’s Rabbi Daniel Walker also warned that British Jews are now in an even “harder position” than immediately after the attack.
Finlay spent two weeks in hospital after being wounded during Jihad al-Shamie’s attack on the Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur last year, in which Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed.
Speaking about his family’s life since, Finlay told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “My son, who is in college at the moment, has faced death threats. Asked how the Jewish community was feeling almost a year on, he said: “I don’t think things feel safer. I think we certainly live behind ever-increasing gates, more security than we’ve ever had.
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