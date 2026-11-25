The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 39-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of assault, and that they were treating it as an ‘antisemitic hate crime’.

Another video, which was taken after the incident, seen by the JC, shows volunteers from Shomrim and residents, gathered around the scene in north London, along with police officers.

The Met told the JC: “On Tuesday, November 24, at around 19:30hrs, police were called to reports that two people had been assaulted on Amhurst Park, Stamford Hill.

“Officers attended and spoke to a man in his 30s and a teenage girl at the scene, who had both suffered minor injuries. Neither required hospital treatment.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested immediately on suspicion of assault causing actual bodily harm and common assault. He was taken to police custody where he remains.

“This incident is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime. We take incidents of this nature extremely seriously and are reviewing relevant video and CCTV footage, victim statements and witness accounts.

“Anyone with information about this incident or video footage that could assist the investigation is asked to either report it online or by calling police on 101, quoting CAD 6173/24NOV26.”

The Community Security Trust (CST) said: “We are aware of this appalling incident in Stamford Hill and we commend Shomrim and the police for their swift action that led to an arrest. We urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the police and CST.”

The leader of the Jewish Community Council (JCC) of Stamford Hill, Levi Schapiro told the JC: “Last night’s incident is once again a stark reminder of the reality we are currently living in. While this particular incident happened to be captured on camera, unfortunately, there are so many similar incidents and repeated stories that go unseen and undocumented.

“Young Jewish children should not have to fear walking the streets at 7:30 in the evening. No child should feel unsafe simply going about their daily lives.

“These incidents are a stark reminder of the growing insecurity the community can feel at times. We cannot allow hatred and intimidation to take away our children’s freedom, their sense of security, or their right to go about their lives without fear.

“Our children deserve to feel safe, protected and free in the community they call home.”