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Border police at Luton Airport accused of ‘racial profiling’ after singling out Tel Aviv passengers with bag search

Airport has history of incidents involving flights from Israel and Jewish passengers

September 29, 2026 11:42
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The entrance to London Luton Airport (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

By

Nicole Lampert

3 min read
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Border police at Luton Airport have been accused of “racial profiling” after they searched the luggage of passengers arriving from Israel.

After the 4.10pm flight from Tel Aviv landed at 10.22pm last Sunday, travellers walking through customs with their bags were asked by UK Border Force officers where they had flown from.

Those who said they had come from Israel were asked to wait in a queue.

One passenger, Charlotte, 56, who was travelling with her family, said it was only when she joined the queue that she realised everyone in it had been on the same flight and that officials were scanning their luggage.

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Topics:

Israel

Tel Aviv

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