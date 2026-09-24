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London student groups plan pro-Palestine march for October 7 anniversary

Jewish students have criticised the move as ‘provocative’ and showing a ‘lack of basic sensitivity and understanding’

September 24, 2026 15:03
Student march.jpg
(Illustrative) Protesters from a number of London universities attend a pro-Palestine demonstration on October 7, 2025 (Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Jewish students in London have condemned plans for a pro-Palestine university march to take place on October 7 as “provocative” and insensitive.

Students from King’s College London (KCL), the London School of Economics (LSE), Soas and University College London (UCL) are preparing to march between the four campuses on the third anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel.

The demonstration is due to begin at King’s before travelling to LSE, UCL and Soas, with student Palestine groups from the universities involved in last year’s march also expected to take part.

Flyers for the march circulating online describe Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as a “genocide”, while organisers claim the war is “only the most recent form of genocide inflicted on the Palestinian people”.

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Topics:

October 7 anniversary

October 7

Jewish students

Students

Pro-Palestine marches

Pro-Palestine protests

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