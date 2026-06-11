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London HQ of Iran channel issuing death threats to journalists in UK ‘must be shut down’

Cross-party politicians urge counter-terror police to investigate Islamic Republic state broadcaster’s British office

June 11, 2026 09:23
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Screenshots from the exchange on the Iranian chat show

By

Jane Prinsley

4 min read

The London studio of an Iran state TV channel that issued death threats to journalists in the UK should be shut down, security experts and cross-party politicians have urged.

The warning comes after the JC last week revealed the regime propaganda arm had named Iranian dissident journalists in Britain on air, saying: “You should be dead. Not an easy death,” adding: “They will get what they deserve.”

Now there are calls for the UK headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in Acton, west London to be investigated by the Home Office and counter-terror police, after what one Labour MP described as the station “openly calling for murder”.

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp called upon the government to shut down a “despicable station” that supports “a murderous terrorist sponsoring regime”.

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Topics:

Iranian dissidents

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