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Lilian Hochhauser at 100: ‘You can’t tell the Bolshoi don’t dance because it’s Shabbos’

In an exclusive interview with Rob Rinder, leading impresario discusses her brilliant career and her hopes for Britain’s Jewish community

November 9, 2026 12:36
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Lilian Hochhauser and Rob Rinder (Image: Rob Rinder)

By

Rob Rinder

7 min read
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“Let’s go and see Lilian Hochhauser,” my friend Judy said one afternoon in Lucerne. I knew the surname. Victor Hochhauser was the impresario who brought the Bolshoi to Britain. I’d heard of the Bolshoi, of course, but I hadn’t grown up in a world where people went to the ballet. Being taken to see them at the Royal Albert Hall was one of the great events of my childhood. As Judy explained, if I’d spent any time on the other side of the curtain, Lilian would have needed no introduction at all.

I was excited to meet her. An afternoon with a grande dame in a beautiful flat in Lucerne is very much my sort of invitation. Lilian was every bit as glamorous as I’d hoped, with immaculate hair and nails and the poise of a woman who could let you wait a little for her next remark. We got talking about music, which in my company carries a certain risk of ending up at Leonard Bernstein. I told her I adored him. “Ah,” she said, “we’ll have to share him.” She knew him, of course. I loved her on the spot.

We got on immediately. Lilian keeps Shabbat, and it was nearly time for me to go. I’d already more or less invited myself to her house in North London to see the photographs. She seemed rather pleased I’d asked, if “asked” is quite the word.

When I go to interview her in Hampstead, I find a quietly beautiful house full of family photographs. The twentieth century is in her office. There are hundreds of photographs and posters in there, enough to piece together a history of music and ballet and I want to stop at practically every one. At nearly a hundred, she’s magnificent and still entirely in command of the room. She tells me that she and Shostakovich went to see West Side Story together. I’d give quite a lot to know what the composer of the Leningrad Symphony made of “Gee, Officer Krupke”.

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Topics:

Classical Music

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