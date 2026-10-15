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‘Let them hate me,’ says Boy George in swipe at critics

The Culture Club star revealed he had received threats for supporting Israel after the October 7 attack

October 15, 2026 12:42
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Boy George representing San Marino at the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria on May 12, 2026. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP via Getty Images)

By

Hayley Cregor

2 min read
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Boy George has hit back at critics who attack him for supporting Israel, insisting: “Let them hate me.”

The Culture Club star says he has faced threats, seen concert posters defaced, and been abandoned by former friends.

Speaking to Israel’s Channel 12 TV station, he said he would not be intimidated into abandoning his views.

“I don’t care. I’ve just written a song. F***ing Gen Z. Let them hate me,” he said.

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Topics:

Boy George

Israel

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