‘Let them hate me,’ says Boy George in swipe at critics

The singer, 65, is preparing to perform in Israel in November, despite struggling to find musicians willing to join him on stage.

“I’m trying to find a band,” he said, adding that he was looking for people “brave enough to come”.

George also revealed that he had received direct threats and seen his pictures and concert posters defaced.

“I’ve had threats and people defacing my pictures and concert posters,” he said.

Boy George being interviewed on Israel's Channel 12 TV station. (Credit-Channel 12) [Missing Credit]

“For me personally, none of those people look like peace. If you [the vandals] are the face of peace, we’re in trouble.”

The singer has faced a backlash over his support for Israel following the October 7 Hamas attack.

He recently wrote We Will Dance Again, a song dedicated to the victims of the Nova music festival massacre.

Defending his decision to write about the attacks, George said he had been “traumatised about what I was seeing” in footage of October 7.

“To see people with children…. say that it didn’t happen is mind-blowing to me,” he said.

His new song includes the lyric “you say genocide, I say war” which he acknowledged would provoke controversy.

“I knew it would be controversial,” he said. But “as a writer I knew it was something that had to be said.”

George was also unequivocal in rejecting suggestions that supporting Israel meant he did not care about Palestinian suffering.

“I’ve never, ever said I don’t care about Palestine,” he said.

“I just know Jewish people and I know they’re good people, and I know they want to live.”

He added: “Jewish life is about the celebration of life. Everything about Jewish culture is about enjoying life. They want to be here and they want to enjoy being here. So that’s the distinction I will make.”

The singer, who said he had celebrated Jewish holidays for around 40 years, also spoke warmly about Jewish culture and his longstanding connection to the community.

George said some former friends and professional associates had stopped speaking to him because of his views, claiming that people were afraid to express their own opinions for fear of losing their place in the industry.

“A lot of the people I know work with work with Gen Z people like DJs, promoters. They live in that world with young people and it’s like vampire blood, they need that blood to survive so they can’t say what they think,” he said.

He accused some critics of adopting political positions they “don’t care about”.

Speaking to Channel 12 in an interview aired on October 10, he said: “Their political views are Dolce & Gabbana, so suddenly to have a position on something I know you don’t care about makes me so angry.”

George said he had even been “uninvited” from a friend’s memorial, and that there were parts of London he no longer visited because of the hostility he had encountered.

But he insisted the criticism had not deterred him. During a visit to Canada a few months ago, he said, some people stayed away because of his views, but Jewish supporters arrived carrying Israeli flags.

“My audience has changed,” he said.