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Leeds lights up blue for Yom Kippur

Day of Atonement marked by West Yorkshire city with bright illumination

September 20, 2026 12:32
Screenshot 2026-09-20 at 12.24.31.png
Leeds City Museum will light up blue for Yom Kippur (Facebook, Leeds City Council)

By

Jane Prinsley

1 min read
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Civic buildings across Leeds will be illuminated in blue to mark Yom Kippur, following a similar display for Rosh Hashanah last week.

Leeds City Council shared a photograph of Leeds City Museum bathed in blue light on Friday.

In a post, the council said: “This Sunday buildings across the city will be lit up in blue to mark the Jewish celebration of Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement).”

It explained: “Yom Kippur concludes the 10 day period known as the Days of Awe, which begins with the Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah.

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Topics:

Leeds

Yom Kippur

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