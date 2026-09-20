Leeds lights up blue for Yom Kippur

Civic buildings across Leeds will be illuminated in blue to mark Yom Kippur, following a similar display for Rosh Hashanah last week.
Leeds City Council shared a photograph of Leeds City Museum bathed in blue light on Friday.
In a post, the council said: “This Sunday buildings across the city will be lit up in blue to mark the Jewish celebration of Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement).”
It explained: “Yom Kippur concludes the 10 day period known as the Days of Awe, which begins with the Jewish New Year Rosh Hashanah.
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