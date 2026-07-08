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Leading charities ‘scrambled’ by Gaza warns anti-terror tsar Jonathan Hall

Government’s independent reviewer says major NGOs have abandoned civil liberty issues in favour of activism

July 8, 2026 18:27
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Pro-Palestine supporters wave flags and hold placards as they demonstrate at Piccadilly Circus in London on October 9, 2023. (Getty Images)

By

Jane Prinsley

3 min read
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The government's independent reviewer of terrorism legislation has warned that mainstream charities have been "sucked into" Gaza activism, leaving the country "poorer".

Speaking at the launch of a new report that outlines how foreign donors are funding anti-Israel protests in Britain, Jonathan Hall KC said major NGOs had abandoned their traditional role.

"They have moved from debate and research into activism," he said.

Charities “who would traditionally be looking at domestic issues of civil liberties” and would previously have engaged with his work “have all sort of left the field” because they have been “sucked into” activism.

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Topics:

Counter-terrorism

Extremism

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